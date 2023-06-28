Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $48.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 558,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

