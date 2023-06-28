Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,283,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

VTI opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

