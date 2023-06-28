Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) to Issue Dividend of $1.11 on July 5th

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1115 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. The company had a trading volume of 146,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30,250.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

