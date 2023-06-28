VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY remained flat at $38.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VACNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VAT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

