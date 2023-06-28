VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Purchases Shares of 6,702 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. 281,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

