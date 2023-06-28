Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $794,538.42 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Velas has a market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $794,538.42 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,468,385,557 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

