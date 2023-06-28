Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $897,233.83

Velas (VLX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Velas has a market cap of $34.12 million and $897,233.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,468,385,537 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,385,535 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.