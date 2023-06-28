Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0052

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $53.29 million and $9.12 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

