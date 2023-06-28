Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.67 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $514,063.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,062.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00273978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.00745560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.00546632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00058194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,073,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

