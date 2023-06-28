Viad (NYSE:VVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.86 and traded as high as $24.26. Viad shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 61,595 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVI. Craig Hallum started coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Viad Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $536.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $260.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 33.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in Viad by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,340,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Stories

