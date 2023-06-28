VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.56

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.56 and traded as low as $51.49. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 3,640 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1786 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.