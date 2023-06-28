VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.56

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.56 and traded as low as $51.49. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 3,640 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1786 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
See Also
- Get a free research report on VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.