Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.51. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 1,233,121 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,327 shares of company stock valued at $13,938,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

