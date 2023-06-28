Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE WDS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. 51,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

