Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 12,898,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,762,473. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.