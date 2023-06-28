Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $285,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $254.19. 1,538,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $255.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

