Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $125.67

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €125.67 ($136.60) and traded as low as €121.48 ($132.04). Volkswagen shares last traded at €122.36 ($133.00), with a volume of 767,830 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($240.22) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €125.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

