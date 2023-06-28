Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.87. 880,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,383,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

