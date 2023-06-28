Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of UMMA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

