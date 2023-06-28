Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. 467,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

