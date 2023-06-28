Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 343,645 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

