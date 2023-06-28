Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,664 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 1,224,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.