Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,759,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

