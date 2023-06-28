Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 272,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

