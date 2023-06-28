Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,920. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

