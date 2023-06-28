Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Washington Federal Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.
About Washington Federal
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Washington Federal from StockNews.com
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Five stocks we like better than Washington Federal
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.