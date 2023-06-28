WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 0.8%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.44 ($2.65) and last traded at €2.42 ($2.63). 86 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.40 ($2.61).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

