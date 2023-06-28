Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 19th

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.