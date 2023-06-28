West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $167,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,136 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $417.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock valued at $896,105,631 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

