West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

