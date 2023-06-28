West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.35. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 21,725 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 target price on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.96.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources ( CVE:WHY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

