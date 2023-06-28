Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WES opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

