Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.
WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE WES opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
