Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 2,466.7% in June

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WSTRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 38,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,237. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

