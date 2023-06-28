Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.7 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 1,636,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

