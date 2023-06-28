Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,527. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.