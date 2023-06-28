Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Southern were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. 1,178,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

