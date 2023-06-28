Willis Investment Counsel Buys 51,576 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,576 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. 154,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

