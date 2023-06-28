Willis Investment Counsel Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.19% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

RL traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

