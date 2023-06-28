Willis Investment Counsel Has $22.69 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.74. 897,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

