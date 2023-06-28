Willis Investment Counsel Has $6.93 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ross Stores by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after buying an additional 300,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. 475,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

