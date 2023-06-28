Willis Investment Counsel Has $8.49 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. 891,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.