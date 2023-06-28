Willis Investment Counsel Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Intel by 45.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 12.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. 12,351,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,762,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

