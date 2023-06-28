Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 1,966 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Research

In other National Research news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $766,235.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $85,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,246,320 shares in the company, valued at $191,254,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $766,235.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $6,646,803. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National Research Price Performance

NRC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.