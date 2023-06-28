Willis Investment Counsel Sells 3,970 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,134. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

