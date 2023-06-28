Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. 9,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

