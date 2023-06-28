WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 366,131 shares.The stock last traded at $82.70 and had previously closed at $82.00.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.