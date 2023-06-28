WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,081 Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 293,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVLV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

