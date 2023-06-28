WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 35,018 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 357.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,679. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

