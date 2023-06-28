WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. 1,420,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,190. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

