WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,550,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,475,000 after purchasing an additional 964,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter.

FTXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 10,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,421. The company has a market cap of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.4157 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

