WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,841,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,812. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $262.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

